Survivor says Roof did have friends, 9 of them, in the church that night

Felicia Sanders said it was “music to my ears,” when she heard a federal clerk read the verdict in the last of 33 counts against Dylann Roof.
“Guilty.”
Sanders said she had expected no less from the jury in the federal hate crimes trial against the 22-year-old Columbia man who shot and killed nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, in hopes of inciting a “race war.”
“I don’t think that would ever happen on my watch,” said Sanders of Roof’s desires. “I just love people.”
Sanders was one of two survivors who gave testimony so powerful, under the questioning of U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson, that people in the audience – and even some members of the jury – were brought to tears. Sanders lost her son and an aunt.
“He said he didn’t have any friends,” Sanders said Thursday, recalling Roof’s words in a videotaped FBI confession.
“But he had nine friends sitting in the church that night,” Sanders said. “If only he had waited right after we said the prayer, we would’ve all gathered around him and found out what his needs were what his wants (were), and invited him to come back.”
Roof is expected to represent himself during the sentencing phase of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3. Felicia Sanders said she plans to testify also during that phase of the trial.
