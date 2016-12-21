Five Points restaurant robbed during dinner hours Tuesday

Police are searching for suspects in connection to a dinner-time armed robbery at a restaurant in Five Points.
A suspect entered Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, 2015 Devine St., around 7 p.m. Tuesday and made a food order, according to the incident report.
The suspect reportedly was about to hand over a debit card to an employee when he took it back, put his hand under his hooded sweatshirt and “protruded it outward as if he had a weapon concealed,” the report stated
The victim told police he was not sure if the suspect had a weapon if it was a hand.
The suspect then demanded money and stole about $152 in cash, the report stated.
The suspect then left the location. He was captured on surveillance cameras fleeing the area with another suspect.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Anyone with information about the crime or the vehicle can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
