Fires set at Rosewood homes a challenge, says Columbia Fire Chief

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says fires being lit at the doorsteps of homes in the Rosewood neighborhood are a challenge for the department.
Four fires have been set at the doorsteps of several homes in Rosewood within less than a mile from each other between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16, Jenkins said. But the department doesn’t know just yet if there’s anything that connects the fires, except for the method the potential arsonist has used.
“They used some type of clothing,” said Jenkins of the items used to set the fires.
Jenkins said he could not say if the fires were being set by young kids, since they were in close proximity, or if the homes were targeted. But he did say they all happened after dark, and they all started with an item being set on fire at the doorstep of the houses.
Most of the fires were discovered early, so the damage was contained. In the case of 412 S. Saluda Ave., two fires were set on the back door steps; one for each unit of the duplex home, Jenkins said. One person was forced out of their home because of the fire.
And though the department is investigating two other fires that were set a few miles away, they way in which they were set was different, he said. In one case, flammable liquid was used. The other fire was started through a Molotov cocktail.
Incident reports for each of the fires were not immediately available on Friday.
Though the department has called on the public to come forward to help solve who is setting these fires, no one has called in with tips just yet, Jenkins said. He also called on home owners to be vigilant, and to dial 911 if they see something suspicious.
“That’s why we’re putting it out there, in case somebody does know something,” Jenkins said. “We need help from the community because we are not out there.”
The Rosewood neighborhood has suffered from a series of negative incidents in recent months, including a string of break-ins.
During December’s monthly neighborhood meeting of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood Association, more than 50 residents attended to voice their concerns with a number of home burglaries and thefts that had taken place in the area.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and his officers also stressed that residents should call when they see something suspicious, instead of airing their concerns on social media.
Anyone with information related to the fires is asked to call 803-772-2456.
