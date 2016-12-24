‘Prank’ blamed for Christmas Eve bomb threat that emptied Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo

Investigators believe a ‘prank between church members’ is what lead to the evacuation of the Gateway Baptist Church located at 1651 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo on Christmas Eve.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies and the fire department responded to the scene after receiving a call about a possible bomb threat. The church was cleared “out of an abundance of caution,’ said sheriff’s spokesman Curtis Wilson. At no point was anyone in any danger at the church, Wilson added.
One person was detained but noone has been charged, Wilson said.
According to the church’s website, Christmas Eve services were scheduled at 4 p.m and 6 p.m. Saturday night.
