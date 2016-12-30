Roof’s lawyer makes clear statement about client’s possible mental problem

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white shark tagged by OCEARCH Pause

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

0:31 USC President makes promise to play guitar solo at Williams-Brice Stadium

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq