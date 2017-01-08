Man in critical condition after Sunday shooting in West Columbia

Lexington County authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in a home on the 600 block of Sumter Street in West Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 50-year-old man, is in critical condition.
Detectives have collected evidence from the scene and spoken with witnesses but are still in need of tips, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Check back for updates.
Comments