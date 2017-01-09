Bomb threat evacuates Jewish community; centers threatened in 5 states

A bomb threat Monday morning forced the evacuation of the Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, according to officials.
Richland County deputies responded to the center on Flora Drive around 11:30 a.m. and evacuated the building, said Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Sheriff’s Department. Bomb squad officers evacuated and searched the building but found nothing.
The center, located at 306 Flora Drive, offers social, recreational, educational and cultural events based on Jewish values, traditions and culture, according to its website.
The Tennessean in Nashville reported that threats have been phoned in to Jewish community centers in five states Monday, including four cities in Florida. It’s unclear if the threat at Columbia’s center is related the other incidents.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told The Tennessean that federal agents are on standby to offer “technical support,” if needed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
