Accused Clemson student files another lawsuit

An unnamed Clemson University freshman on suspension for sexual misconduct has filed a second lawsuit in the case.
The plaintiff, known only John Doe, has been alleged to have forced himself onto another student — known only Jane Doe — at a party on Oct. 24, 2015. Subsequent disciplinary action from the university led to John Doe receiving a one-year suspension, which ends Aug. 1, and spawned one lawsuit filed in June 2016 and a second lawsuit filed last week, both in U.S. District Court in Greenville.
In the most recent lawsuit, John Doe is suing Jane Doe and a male student known only as Charles Doe. He claims Jane Doe “pursued him for more than a month,” gave him alcohol at a party before instigating sexual relations with him, and later conspired with Charles Doe to ruin him by concocting a sexual assault case against him.
“These two students colluded to manipulate Clemson University’s inherently biased process for sexual misconduct investigations in order to seek revenge against a fellow classmate and essentially destroy his educational career,” said Andrew Miltenberg, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiff, in a press release issued Monday. “Using the University’s deeply-flawed system as their weapon, these two individuals abused the Title IX process to further their own malicious vendetta and intentionally inflict irreparable harm on my client.”
John Doe already has a lawsuit pending related to his suspension. He filed suit against the university, Student Affairs Vice President Almeda Jacks and other Clemson officials in 2016. He alleges in that lawsuit that those defendants violated his federal Title IX rights and his 14th amendment right to due process, and committed breach of contract and negligence. His attorneys filed a motion in that case Monday, asking for more time for discovery.
Clemson Vice President of University Relations Mark Land said Monday that the university would have no comment on the new lawsuit, just as it declined to comment on the lawsuit filed last summer.
