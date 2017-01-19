Employee at mental facility accused of attacking patient

A Columbia man working at a secure mental facility is accused of attacking and injuring a patient.
Agents arrested Emanuel Coker, 52, Wednesday and charged him with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to a new release from SLED.
If convicted of the felony, Coker could face up to five years in prison.
While working as a certified nurse’s assistant for Correct Care Recovery Solutions Carolina, Coker is accused of striking a patient with a closed fist several times and placed his foot on the victim’s back Sept. 24, 2015.
Correct Care Recovery Solutions’s website listed Columbia Regional Care Center, 7901 Farrow Road, as one of its facilities. The secure, private facility houses individuals not competent to stand trial and found not guilty by reason of insanity. The company’s clients include the S.C. Department of Mental Health, as well as several federal, state and local agencies.
SLED reported the incident was captured on video surveillance.
The victim was reportedly treated for a bruise over his left eye.
Coker was booked into Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday.
Comments