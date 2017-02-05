Victim in fatal Richland Co. shooting had multiple gunshot wounds

A man died after being shot multiple times in a home in northwest Richland County early Sunday.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Piney Grove Road, just off Broad River Road near Irmo, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Deputies say they stopped a suspicious vehicle near the home shortly after the shooting. One person was taken into custody for questioning.
As of Sunday morning, no charges have been filed.
Check back for updates.
Comments