Crime & Courts

February 12, 2017 9:36 AM

Argument prompted deadly Sunday shooting in St. Andrews area

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

One person was killed after a shooting in the St. Andrews area of Columbia early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Stoneridge Drive, just off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126, according to the Columbia Police Department. The male victim was shot in the lower body.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning, police said. No charges have been filed. Investigators believe the suspect and victim were arguing before the shooting.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notifed.

Check back for updates.

