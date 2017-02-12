Boy in critical condition after Sunday shooting in Columbia

A boy is in critical condition after being shot near Garners Ferry Road Sunday, according to police.
The shooting happened early Sunday afternoon on Wild Iris Court, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers found the male juvenile with a gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available.
Officials say several kids were on the scene when officers arrived. Investigators are talking with parents and guardians to find out what happened.
No arrests have been made.
