House members say it’s time to address SC’s opioid, heroin epidemic

Four state legislators have announced the filing of several bills aimed at addressing South Carolina’s rising use of heroin and opioids that has lead to an increase in overdoses and deaths statewide.
Republican Reps. Russell Fry, Chip Huggins, Phyllis Henderson and Eric Bedingfield, announced the filing of the bills that range from creating a “Good Samaritan” law – providing limited immunity from certain drug and alcohol offenses to those who call for help if they witness a person or friend suffering from an overdose – to requiring high school students be taught about prescription drug abuse as part of their health education.
Bedingfield, a Greenville legislator, as among the families in South Carolina that have been directly impacted by the epidemic.
“My family and I watched addiction eventually take our oldest son away,” said Bedingfield in a statement. “His death and my desire to help others has led me to seek solutions. My eyes are wide open and its time to think like those who are hurting.”
Fry echoed Bedingfield, saying he has seen the opioid epidemic destroy families and cripple small businesses. His legislative district includes Horry County, which has been among the hardest hit in South Carolina by the heroin epidemic.
The rising use of heroin and opioids has stunned officials in that users range from young adults to established professionals, who have turned to heroin as prescription pills have become scarcer on the streets.
“We’re taking a comprehensive approach to resolve the issue, focusing on many aspects outlined in the Task Force recommendations a few years ago and looking at what other states have successfully done,” Fry said in a statement. “It’s a huge issue not only in Horry County, but all over South Carolina, affecting all segments of our society.”
Check back for updates to this developing story.
You may also be interested in this:
Comments