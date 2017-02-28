S.C. Irish Travelers plead guilty to organized crime charges in federal court

The first of 22 members of the Irish Travelers community and their associates pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to one count each of conspiracy to commit racketeering.
The pleas were in exchange for federal prosecutors agreeing to drop the remaining 44 charges against them.
Entering pleas Tuesday morning were Kim Mulholland, 32; Tommy Sherlock, 59; Mary Costello, 62; Jimmy Gorman, 39; Leslie Gorman, 41; Hannah Carroll, 60; and Susan Sherlock, 54.
As part of the plea, each defendant admitted they knew of two or more illegal activities that had been committed or would be committed as part of a sophisticated organized crime ring, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim May. Among the accusations are charges of major financial frauds, including money laundering and various fraudulent schemes involving life insurance, food stamps, Medicaid funds and vehicle financing.
Most of the 22 defendants are part of what May called an “insular group” known as the Irish Travelers. Murphy Village, which is just past Interstate 20 in North Augusta, is home to one of the largest communities of Irish Travelers in the country.
May said those in the community commonly find work as car salesmen, insurance agents, tax preparers or working various construction-related jobs.
“Their lifestyle is largely funded by racketeering activities,” he said. “... We believe there’s endemic fraud.”
Nationwide, the community’s residents have been associated with scams involving shoddy repair work.
Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release. Sentencing will be at a later date after a presentence report has been completed for each defendant.
U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs told the defendants their sentences will likely vary, depending on each person’s prior criminal record and their role in the racketeering schemes.
The 22 were indicted last August after a multi-year investigation by various law enforcement agencies including the FBI.
Conspiracy to commit racketeering is an overall charge indicating an effort to be part of a organized scheme to make money through illegal activity. Defense attorneys have pointed out there was no violence involved. The crimes involved fraud and swindles of individuals, private institutions and government agencies, according to a federal indictment in the case.
A second round of defendants was expected at a change of plea hearing at noon.
Those pleading guilty Tuesday were:
AT 10 am: Hannah Carroll, Kim Mulholland, Mary Costello, Jimmy Gorman, Leslie C Gorman, Tommy Sherlock, Leonard New:
At 12 pm: Rose M Mulholland, Catherine Carroll, Anthony Carroll, Leslie Ann Sherlock, Jimmy J Carroll, Renee Carroll, William Caroll
At 4 pm: Caroline Sherlock, Johnny M Sherlock, Mary Rita Sherlock, Mary Gorman Carroll, Rose S Mulholland, Susan Sherlock, Johnny Mack, Angela Askew:
