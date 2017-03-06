Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted outside Shandon home

Columbia police are investigating after someone spray-painted “DEPORT TRUMP” repeatedly on a wall outside a Shandon home.
Fred Altman, 61, had stepped outside his Heyward Street home Thursday morning when he saw the vandalism. Spray-painted six times on the brick wall around his home was the phrase “DEPORT TRUMP” in green block letters. Underneath each phrase, in black spray paint, was a stenciled image of President Donald Trump.
Altman, who moved to the neighborhood just over a year ago, said his reaction was “what I think anyone’s would be.”
“Why does somebody want to deface my wall?” he said. “My political views have nothing to do with somebody vandalizing something.”
Altman said he has had no political signs outside his home and has no idea why anyone would target the 88-year-old brick wall. No arrests have been made.
“It’s sad,” he said. “It’s a little aggravating.”
Columbia police officers listed the amount of damages as $200, including the cost of pressure washing the wall. Altman said removing the graffiti while still preserving the historic look of the brick will be difficult.
“Probably just effort more than anything,” he said.
