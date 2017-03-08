Senators move to address gun reform in South Carolina

South Carolina senators have announced the filing of two bills that will seek to reform the state’s gun laws as most legislation that seeks to do the same has languished in the committees of both chambers.
Sens. Marlon Kimpson, Greg Hembree and Greg Gregory announced they will file today a bill that will expand the background check waiting period from three days to five. The bill also calls for quicker reporting times from law enforcement agencies to a database that is used to check whether a person can legally purchase a firearm.
A separate bill by Hembree will also change who can buy a gun; current state law prevents violent offenders from purchasing firearms, but it does not prevent felons – as federal law does – from buying a gun.
Kimpson, a Democrat, and Hembree and Gregory, who are both Republicans, touted the bill’s bipartisan effort and said they hope that it’ll gain some traction with support from both sides of the political aisle.
