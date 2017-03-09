Baby survived multi-vehicle crash that killed 2 on I-20, trooper says

A baby survived the multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours Thursday morning.
The 1-year-old was taken to Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The baby was restrained in a car seat when the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers say the incident was actually two separate collisions involving at least three cars. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 70 and completely blocked the westbound lanes for several hours.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said two people were killed in the crash. Their identities will be released after Watts notifies their families.
Clarise A. Payano, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to Jones. She was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
A Richland County Sheriff’s Department patrol car was involved in one of the collisions, Deputy Katelyn Jasak confirmed. Jasak deferred additional questions to the Highway Patrol but said the deputy was not injured.
One westbound lane on I-20 has reopened at the crash site, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Commuters should expect delays. Investigators with the Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team are still on the scene.
Payano has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
