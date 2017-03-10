Anonymous tip leads to discovery of missing man’s body in shallow grave

A Bethune man who was reported missing in late December has been found dead, officials reported.
Kershaw County deputies received an anonymous tip and was able to locate the body of Adam Ray Davis Wednesday in another county, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
A cadaver dog helped deputies locate Davis’ body in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Lee County, the release stated.
SLED’s forensic team processed the scene Friday and identified the body as Davis’.
Davis, 35, was last seen Dec. 29 at a friend’s home in Bethune. Officials did not know if he was picked up or walked from that location. His vehicle was left at a business in Bethune.
Davis’ case was initially declared a missing person case but over time it turned into a recovery operation, according to the release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to determine the cause of death.
“Those findings will further determine the direction of future investigative actions by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office,” the release stated.
