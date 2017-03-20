Three plead guilty in SCDOT corruption charges

Two former S.C. Department of Transportation employees and a former contractor have pleaded guilty to multiple charges following a public corruption investigation, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday.
Joe Edward Butler, a former SCDOT inspector, pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employee; and acceptance of rebates or extra compensation, Wilson said.
Allen Kent Ray, a former SCDOT contractor, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to criminal conspiracy; and offering money for advice or assistance of a public official, Wilson said.
Curtis C. Singleton, former head of SCDOT’s signal shop in District 1, pleaded guilty to use of official position or office for financial gain; receiving anything of value to influence action of a public employee; official misconduct in office; acceptance of rebates or extra compensation; four counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of a public employee; official misconduct in office; and acceptance of rebates or extra compensation, Wilson said.
The charges are violations of the S.C. Ethics Act. The men appeared before Judge Alison Lee in Richland County.
Sentencing has been deferred for cooperation “until resolution of existing or possible future codefendants,” Wilson's office said in a press release.
