GPS tracker leads to alleged Sumter boat chop shop

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department charged 6 people after they followed a trail from an allegedly stolen 4-wheeler and trailer equipped with a GPS tracker to what they believe is a chop shop operation for processing stolen boats, motors and trailers.
When investigators on Monday tracked the GPS-tagged equipment to an address in Sumter, they arrested David Frazier, 19, of Summerton and Mason Donlon, 24, of Sumter.
Frazier allegedly told investigators they could find a lot of stolen stuff at another address, where he and two other friends exchanged a stolen camouflage bag with $100 worth of items in it for methamphetamine.
Sumter County deputies and agents from the SC Department of Natural Resources raided the residence of Craig Klavon, 31, at 4045 Gibbs Dairy Road in Sumter and found a boat, motor and trailer that had reported stolen as well as more boats, trailers and other items that had their serial numbers altered.
Fraizer and his two friends, Joseph Pack, 34, of Sumter and Jessica Preusser, 32, of Sumter were charged with larceny for the alleged theft of a camouflage bag with $100 worth of items inside.
Frazier and Donlon were charged with grand larceny for the 4-wheeler and trailer theft on March 20.
Craig Klavon was charged with receipt of the stolen camouflage bag and receipt of stolen goods worth more than $10,000 and operating a chop shop.
Elizabeth Schmidtchen, 25, of Dalzell, who was at Klavon’s house when the raid was conducted, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and pot.
