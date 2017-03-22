Columbia restaurant owner pleads guilty to federal weapons charges, faces deportation

Columbia restaurant owner Nigel Michael Sandiford has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which could send him to prison for 10 years, said U.S. Attorney Beth Drake in a news release on Wednesday.
Also known as “Marvin H. Rogers” and “Cecil Price,” the 43-year-old native of Trinidad and Tobago currently is facing deportation proceedings.
As Marvin H. Rogers, he was convicted in 1998 in Richland County of felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, county records show. This means he cannot legally possess a firearm, Drake said.
When federal agents raided his Montego Bay restaurant at 7314 Parklane Road on July, 18, 2016, they found a shotgun and a handgun, as well as a high capacity magazine and assorted rounds of 12-gauge shotgun shells, .40 caliber ammunition, .45 caliber ammunition, and 9mm ammunition.
The restaurant, also known as MoBay Caribbean Restaurant, has for several years coordinated the Carolina Sun Splash Festival, a Jamaican-themed reggae concert. The event has taken place in May at the Richland County Recreation Department’s Garners Ferry Road complex and has received $130,000 since 2015 in county hospitality tax, or H-tax, money.
Sandiford, when he is sentenced at a future date, could face 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 plus three years of supervision after release.
