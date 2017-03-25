Child accidentally shot at Columbia apartments, police say

A child was accidentally shot at a Columbia apartment complex Saturday, according to police.
The Columbia Police Department tweeted just after noon that officers had responded to Cyprus Run apartments, on Broad River Road.
Initial information indicates a child found a gun that was not properly secured, police said.
The child was taken to the hospital, but the child’s condition was not immediately known.
Additional information was not immediately available.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Columbia police with the investigation.
Comments