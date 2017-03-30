Columbia Police identify, searching for suspect in Five Points bar attack of USC student

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of attacking a University of South Carolina student outside a Five Points bar.
The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Halsey Wells, 29. He is accused of walking up behind 22-year-old Ryan Chisolm, placing him in a chokehold until he was unconscious and then hurling him off to the side.
Chisolm landed on his face. The impact from the fall broke his jaw and pushed his teeth into his gums.
Wells is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a written release by the Columbia Police Department.
