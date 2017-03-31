Body found on Marshall Street, Columbia police investigating

Columbia police said they are investigating circumstances surrounding the death after a body was found on the 2300 block of Marshall Street.
“A male was found deceased,” around 3 p.m. the police tweeted.
The death was deemed suspicious because the cause of death was not immediately known, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said in a text.
The Richland County coroner’s office is investigating to determine cause of death.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.
