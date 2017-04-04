Midlands driver accused of attempting to run over teens multiple times

A Sumter woman is accused of attempting to run over a group of teenagers twice this weekend, which caused serious injuries to at least one victim.
Deputies believe Nancy Causey Meiler, 49, was driving near the corner of Cherryvale Drive and Confederate Road Saturday and crossed over the roadway onto a sidewalk in an attempt to strike the group, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle reportedly struck a 15-year-old male, who was not seriously injured.
Deputies reported another victim was on his bicycle and fell during the incident, causing him to break his wrist.
Meiler is accused of turning around and attempting to strike the victims more than once, following some into a parking lot as they attempted to flee, the release stated.
Then on Sunday on the 1200 block of Cherryvale Drive, deputies believe Meiler was driving and attempted to run over a 15-year-old male and others, according to the release.
It was not clear if this was the same 15-year-old in the first incident.
She is accused again of turning around and attempting to strike the teens.
Witnesses gave statements to deputies implicating Meiler.
Meiler was charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
An arrest warrant was issued Sunday and Meiler was arrested Monday.
She was booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. According to court records, she was denied bond.
Comments