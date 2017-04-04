Midlands driver accused of attempting to run over teens multiple times

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

0:42 Fire at Tallulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:18 Dylann Roof's transport exits the Charleston Federal Courthouse

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally

2:24 Dawn Staley confirms Davis, Gray to WNBA Draft: 'It's God's plan'

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title