SC man charged with defacing Fort Sumter

A Sullivan’s Island man has been indicted on federal charges of damaging and defacing an archeological resource for “forcibly pulling” on a support bar of the Fort Sumter National Monument.
Noah Sigalas, 21, is also facing charges of committing a depredation against property of the United States. The charges fall under the Archeological Resources Protection Act. The support bar was stabilizing part of a casemate wall along the north flank of Fort Sumter, causing damage in excess of $1,000, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The penalties of both charges add up to 12 years in prison, several years of supervised release and fines exceeding $250,000. The Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service is leading the investigation, the release said.
The park service has been increasing its law enforcement presence in local parks to prevent pilfering, theft, and vandalism, said Acting Park Superintendent Laura Segars. She said people sometimes steal bricks from Fort Sumter, which is a federal crime.
Ben Byrnes, Chief Ranger of Visitor and Resource Protection for Fort Sumter National Monument, said 90 percent of the bricks visitors see at Fort Sumter are original bricks.
“These are not cast concrete blocks that are easily replaced,” Byrnes said. “There is no machine to make ‘new’ handmade bricks from prior to 1860. Destroying any part of Fort Sumter brick is like literally erasing a page from the history of the United States.”
