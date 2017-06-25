Dead body found inside U-Haul Self Storage building in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the discovery of dead body Sunday in downtown Columbia.
The dead man was discovered just before 5 p.m. inside the U-Haul Self Storage building on the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue, according to public information officer Jennifer Timmons, who said building employees found the body.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will perform an autopsy on Monday to determine the man’s cause of death, but the Columbia Police Department currently does not suspect foul play was involved in the death.
The Columbia Police Department and Richland County Coroner will continue to investigate.
Unaccompanied Death: Person found deceased @ 1037 Elmwood Avenue. Coroner's office has been called in to determine the exact cause of death.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 25, 2017
