Crime & Courts

July 03, 2017 1:18 AM

Arrest made in vandalism of 100 graves at Columbia cemetery

By Teddy Kulmala

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of more than 100 graves at Greenlawn Memorial Park this weekend.

Justin Scott Beach, 24, was arrested overnight and charged with vandalizing graves/burial grounds, the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet posted around 12:40 a.m. Monday. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Details were limited, but Beach is accused in the vandalism of more than 100 gravesites at the Lower Richland cemetery. Officials said that sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, someone, dislodged or knocked over vases, scattered or shredded flowers, displaced American flags and even shredded some of the flags.

The park’s general manager said it looked like a “mini tornado” swept through parts of the park, which is located off Garners Ferry Road near Interstate 77 and is one of the largest cemeteries in Columbia.

Police estimated the damage to be more than $10,000.

The park said Sunday night it will replace the vases and flowers and host a cookout for the community on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

