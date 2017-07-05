Lane - MBPD
Lane - MBPD

Crime & Courts

July 05, 2017 11:28 AM

Snapchat videos showed teen girls trespassing at SC water park, report says

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested recently after police said Snapchat videos showed them trespassing at Myrtle Beach Waves Water Park after hours, according to police records.

Logan Brooke Larrimore, 18, and Farren Marie Lane, 18, were each charged with third-degree burglary, jail records showed.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the water park at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue in reference to a burglary. Officers spoke with a woman who said she received several Snapchat videos that showed the two teens trepassing there about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The teenage girls were seen consuming $8 worth of Italian ice cups without paying, police said, who also stated they viewed videos that “clearly depict the offenders inside of the waterpark after hours,” the report states.

According to police, Larrimore stated at one point, “We went down all the slides” and allegedly admitted to “jumping the fence” to get into the property.

The woman who filed the report with Myrtle Beach police said she obtained the girls’ names from their Snapchat accounts. Police found them through the DMV, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cemetery vandalism brings community together

Cemetery vandalism brings community together 1:29

Cemetery vandalism brings community together
American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 0:53

American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery
Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? 1:12

Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos