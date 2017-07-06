Reward being offered for escaped SC prisoner

A manhunt is still underway for a state prisoner who escaped one of the state’s maximum-security prison on Wednesday.
It’s the second time Jimmy Causey, 46, escapes from the S.C. Department of Corrections. During his first escape, he took a well-known Columbia attorney and his family hostage.
Causey was serving a life sentence at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County for kidnapping, armed robbery and first-degree burglary in addition to other crimes at Lieber Correctional Institution when he escaped Wednesday, said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.
How he escaped remains under investigation, said Sharpe on Thursday. Apprehension efforts are still continuing. Causey was serving time for charges out of Richland County.
“This is a very dangerous individual,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “We are operating on the assumption he may be headed this way, but there’s no telling where he will go.”
Officials are asking no one approach Causey if he is spotted and to instead call 911. A reward for information leading to his capture is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.
Causey has escaped from custody before. In 2005, while serving time at Broad River Correctional Institution, Causey hid in a dumpster that was carried off by a trash truck. An inmate had helped him dupe correctional officers by making dummies out of clothes and toilet paper.
With a different inmate, Causey rode the trash truck until they jumped off on Percival Road. They dumped their clothes and got a ride to the Leesburg Road exit on Interstate 77. That’s where Causey’s ex-girlfriend spotted him, and called her father, who reported the men to Corrections.
Causey and the second inmate were caught two days later at a Jasper County hotel after a pizza delivery woman recognized them and called police.
Judie Trainer, who was the manager of the store that delivered the convicts’ pizza, recounted her experience in a telephone interview with The New York Times late Wednesday. She told the Times that when she arrived at the convicts’ motel room, the customers told her to put the pizza on a table and pick up their money, orders apparently meant to help the pair avoid being seen.
The way the bizarre delivery had unfolded made Ms. Trainer uneasy, and she told her husband, who informed a law enforcement officer, according to the Times.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this story.
Comments