How an SC prisoner escaped from maximum security a 2nd time

An inmate who escaped an S.C. maximum-security prison cut through four fences to gain his freedom for the second time during his long incarceration, authorities said Friday.

Jimmy Causey, 46, used wire cutters that were dropped onto prison grounds possibly by a drone, said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections, during a news conference on Friday.

Causey left Lieber Correctional Institution at 8 p.m., on Tuesday – not Wednesday as previously disclosed by the agency. Stirling said Causey used a makeshift dummy to dupe corrections officers into believing he was still in his bed in the Dorchester County prison. That is similar tactic to what he did in his first escape in 2005 from a Columbia prison.

When Causey was arrested at a motel room Friday in Texas, he had more than $47,000 in cash, said Mark Keel, chief of the State Law Enforcement Division, who also was at the news conference at the corrections department’s headquarters.

Besides the cash, Causey had a pistol and a shot gun in his possession, Keel said. The Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended Causey around 4 a.m., while he slept, Keel said.

Causey was serving life sentences for the 2002 home invasion of a well-known Columbia attorney, his wife and their daughter.

Tuesday was the second time Jimmy Causey, 46, broke out of prison. In 2005, while serving time at Broad River Correctional Institution, Causey hid in a dumpster that was carried off by a trash truck. Another inmate helped him dupe correctional officers during inmate counts by making dummies out of clothes and toilet paper.

With a different inmate who also escaped, Causey rode the trash truck until they jumped off on Percival Road. They dumped their clothes and got a ride to the Leesburg Road exit on Interstate 77. That’s where Causey’s ex-girlfriend spotted him and called her father, who reported the men to the authorities.

Causey and the second inmate were caught two days later at a Ridgeland hotel when a pizza delivery woman told The State she became suspicious after the men in the room would not let her get a clear view of their faces.

The bizarre delivery made Trainer uneasy to the point that she told her husband, who called police, she recounted to The State newspaper 12 years ago.

Causey’s criminal history is nearly eight pages long and goes back to just after he turned 19, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. In addition to convictions in 1989 for burglary, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, it includes convictions on similar charges in 1990 and 1991 and a rash of misdemeanor arrests throughout the 90s.