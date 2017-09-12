More Videos

  A tour inside USC's new law school building

    Rob Wilcox, Dean of USC's School of Law, talks about the impact and features of the school's new building on Gervais Street in Columbia, SC.

Rob Wilcox, Dean of USC's School of Law, talks about the impact and features of the school's new building on Gervais Street in Columbia, SC. gmelendez@thestate.com
Rob Wilcox, Dean of USC's School of Law, talks about the impact and features of the school's new building on Gervais Street in Columbia, SC. gmelendez@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

US Supreme Court Justice Alito to speak Thursday at USC law school dedication

September 12, 2017 11:57 AM

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s most conservative justices, will be the keynote speaker Thursday at the dedication of the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The dedication and ribbon cutting of the $80 million building is at 10 a.m. at the law school, 1525 Senate St., the university announced Tuesday. The event is by invitation only and not open to the public.

The program will include remarks by President Harris Pastides, Law School Dean Robert Wilcox, S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty and William Hubbard, past American Bar Association president and USC board member.

Alito, 67, has served on the high court since 2006. He was nominated by President George W. Bush to fill a seat vacated by Sandra Day O’Connor.

John Monk

