SC trooper allegedly going 80 in 40 mph zone charged with reckless homicide

A former South Carolina state trooper was charged with reckless homicide on Wednesday after the 81-year-old passenger in a car he ran into in July died.
Brandon Norton, 28, was speeding at 80 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone when he ran a stop sign and ran into a mini-van at Heyward Brockington and Monticello Roads, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
The intersection is just north of Interstate 20 in the Denny Terrace area of north Columbia.
The July 13 accident sent the 77-year-old driver of the mini-van and her 81-year-old passenger, Rigba Wolfe, to the hospital. Wolfe died Aug. 18 from injuries sustained in the collision, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at the time.
Norton joined the South Carolina Highway Patrol on July 15, 2016. He resigned August 13, 2017 according an email from Capt. Kelley Hughes of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments