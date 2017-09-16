Kentucky fan in town for football game was one of 8 people shot in Columbia’s Vista

A pair of Kentucky football fans were on their way back to their downtown hotel early Saturday morning when one of them was struck in the face by a bullet fired outside of a downtown Columbia nightclub.
Jimmy Brannon’s girlfriend was one of eight people injured when shots were fired outside of the Empire Supper Club in the Vista just after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to public Facebook posts by Brannon.
The pair were “having the time of our lives” the night before their Kentucky football team met the University of South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium, Brannon wrote on Facebook.
“As we were leaving to go to the Sheraton where we were staying, I heard multiple pop, pop, pop's,” he wrote. “Denise was a couple of feet behind me talking with some people, when people started scattering and I remember joking that I was going to duck myself. When I ducked by the front of a vehicle I looked back and saw that Denise was hit.
“There was a very large amount of blood and she gripped my hand tight but was not conscious and given the gunshot to the head....I became somewhat disraught (sic).”
Brannon wrote that his girlfriend, Denise Massey, was in critical condition at a Columbia hospital on Saturday, with a gunshot wound to the cheek area.
The bullet shattered some bone and exited the back of her neck without damaging her spinal cord, Brannon wrote.
“She is going to be in icu for some time but with the prayers of my friends and hers, which she desperately needs, there is hope for a full recovery,” he wrote.
University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said he was unable to speak with Brannon or visit Massey when he stopped by the hospital earlier on Saturday. He did say, however, that Massey was receiving the “absolute best care” that could be provided.
Pastides lamented the shooting and that innocent victims were injured. As of Saturday, Pastides said that he had received no reports that any USC student was involved in the shooting.
“It doesn’t change the magnitude of the incident,” Pastides said. “We care deeply about our innocent members in our community. It’s a terrible incident... It affects our city. It affects our morale.”
Pastides said he’s been speaking with Massey’s parents, who were headed to Columbia on Saturday.
In his latest update on Facebook, Brannon thanked his friends and family who had prayed for him and Massey and sent him well wishes.
“I just need Denise out of harms way.....and then after that, get rid of these bloody clothes, and quit crying long enough to go to sleep for a half hour.”
