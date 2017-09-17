State lawmaker’s niece among the 8 shot at Vista nightclub

A state lawmaker’s niece who was celebrating with coworkers is among the eight people shot outside a nightclub in the Vista early Saturday.
Kristie Logan, 26, is “traumatized” by the experience and faces months of recovery, Rep. Leon Howard, a Richland County Democrat, said Sunday.
Logan and the seven others were shot about 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Park and Lady streets.
“Her life will never be the same,” Howard. “This happened in an area, the Vista, we had always assumed was safe.”
Logan has a 4-year-old daughter, who is now being cared for by family members. “I don’t think she even knows what happened yet,” Howard said.
Howard thanked Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and city officers for “getting these suspects off the streets in a timely fashion.”
Two of the four men arrested after the 2:10 a.m. shooting at Park and Lady streets, John Bates and Keveas Gallman, were denied bond Sunday morning.
Another suspect, Jarvis Tucker, is being held on $250,000 bond.
“I wish he had been denied bond, too,” Howard said after the hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where the hearing was held.
The fourth suspect, Maleik Houseal, was being held under guard at an area hospital on Sunday, Columbia police say.
