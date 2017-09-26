SC Attorney General questions law allowing SCE&G, Santee Cooper to raise rates

0:59 New super-fast cars help fight crime, sheriff says Pause

9:43 What Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente said about Clemson

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense?

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?