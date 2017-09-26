Resident of The Hub charged with arson after early morning fires

A man listed as a student in the University of South Carolina student directory was charged with 2 counts of arson following overnight fires at The Hub at 1426 Main Street, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.
Alexander Eugene Petrillo, 19, was taken into custody after firefighters allegedly witnessed him set fire to a stack of newspapers in the main lobby at the downtown private student housing building.
The Columbia Fire Department was called to The Hub when a fire alarm on the 11th floor was activated shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
While being questioned, Petrillo allegedly admitted intentionally setting the lobby fire and a small paper fire on the 2nd floor that had been extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene.
Petrillo is listed as a student with no major at the Darla Moore School of Business at USC.
He was being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.
