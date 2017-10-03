Telling domestic violence stories ‘to comfort the disturbed, disturb the comfortable’

More Videos 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge Pause 1:40 Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 0:34 Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 1:59 Dawn Staley talks about the challenges of SEC play, Ole Miss 0:19 It's Gameday! 3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story The Silent Witness memorial for families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence shows once again that too many die in South Carolina The Silent Witness memorial for families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence shows once again that too many die in South Carolina Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

The Silent Witness memorial for families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence shows once again that too many die in South Carolina Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com