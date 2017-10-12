Crime & Courts

Fatal Cayce shooting appears to be accidental, officials say

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 6:07 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Columbia man was killed in what Cayce officials say appears to be an accidental shooting.

The incident happened Monday evening at a home on the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive, according to Capt. Jim Crosland of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 30-year-old William Player Holland of Columbia.

Holland was visiting the home at the time, Crosland said. Details about the shooting are limited, but Crosland said investigators do not suspect foul play.

“Right now, we can say it appears to be unintentional or accidental,” he said. “There were several witnesses in the residence at the time that we're interviewing. All witnesses are cooperating.”

Fisher declined to release details about Holland’s death and autopsy until the investigation is complete.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Cayce Public Safety with crime scene analysis, a spokeswoman said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

    Moms Demand Action speaker Sylvie Dessau tells State House gathering on Saturday “prayers are not enough” to end gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence
SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper
Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road 1:19

Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

View More Video