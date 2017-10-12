Fatal Cayce shooting appears to be accidental, officials say

A Columbia man was killed in what Cayce officials say appears to be an accidental shooting.
The incident happened Monday evening at a home on the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive, according to Capt. Jim Crosland of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 30-year-old William Player Holland of Columbia.
Holland was visiting the home at the time, Crosland said. Details about the shooting are limited, but Crosland said investigators do not suspect foul play.
“Right now, we can say it appears to be unintentional or accidental,” he said. “There were several witnesses in the residence at the time that we're interviewing. All witnesses are cooperating.”
Fisher declined to release details about Holland’s death and autopsy until the investigation is complete.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Cayce Public Safety with crime scene analysis, a spokeswoman said.
