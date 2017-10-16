Man accused of spraying ‘brown substance’ on produce had been warned to stay away

A man accused of spraying produce with suspected feces had been repeatedly warned to stay away from the grocery store.
Pau S. Hang, 41, told a Charleston Police officer that he knew he was on trespass notice from the Harris Teeter he had just been kicked out of, according to the incident report. But Hang said the business “owed him money” and said he wasn’t going to stay away from the store until he got it.
On Sunday, Hang was accused of spraying a brown liquid from a bottle onto to some of the produce at the store, the report stated. The manager of the store to the officer that the substance had a “foul odor, similar to that of feces.”
Hang is facing charges of vandalism and trespass. The value of the damaged produce was of at least $3,000, according to the report. The manager told the officer that all of the sprayed produce would be thrown out because of store and federal regulations.
Hang was described as a disgruntled, former contractor by The Post and Courier.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments