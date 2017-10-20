Worst fears realized: Police confirm what man sprayed in SC grocery store

The brown liquid a man sprayed onto to some of the produce in a Charleston grocery store has been determined to be feces.
Pau S. Hang, 41, is accused of spraying a brown liquid from a spray bottle on produce at a Charleston Harris Teeter on Oct. 15. The brown liquid has tested positive for components of fecal matter, according to the Charleston Police Department.
Hang was originally charged with damage to personal property. An additional charge of tampering with human drug product or food item has been filed against Hang, according to public information officer Charles Francis.
Hang was on trespass notice for the Harris Teeter, according to Francis, and has been called a disgruntled, former contractor.
Police responded to the grocery story at about 1 p.m., about a man violating his trespass notice and took Hang into custody, Francis said.
At that time, the store manager told the police officers that the suspect also sprayed a brown substance onto some of the produce in the store.
The produce section of the store was secured and the produce removed, according to Francis. The produce section was cleaned and reopened after it was inspected by DHEC.
Hang is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The Charleston Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
