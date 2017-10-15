Man arrested for alleged disgusting act at SC grocery store

A man has been arrested and charged for spraying what’s been reported as feces on produce in a Charleston grocery store Sunday.
Pau S. Hang, 41, is charged with damage to personal property, according to Charleston police public information officer Charles E. Francis.
Hang is accused of spraying a brown liquid from a spray bottle onto to some of the produce in a Charleston Harris Teeter grocery store, according to Francis.
Police don’t know the type of liquid that was used, but it was reported as feces by postandcourier.com.
Hang was on trespass notice for this location, according to Francis. He was called a disgruntled, former contractor by postandcourier.com.
“We were extremely alarmed and disappointed to learn that today, a disgruntled, former contractor attempted to contaminate food products in the Produce department and Fresh Foods department inside our St. Andrews Shopping Center location,” Harris Teeter spokesperson Danna Robinson said in a news release, according to postandcourier.com.
Robinson said that the affected products were disposed and that the produce and fresh foods departments were being sanitized. The affected departments remained closed as of Sunday afternoon and will not re-open until the store receives approval from the county Department of Health, Robinson added, according to postandcourier.com.
