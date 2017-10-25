Man says Walmart manager ‘smashed his bread.’ So, he hit her in the face

A Walmart customer is accused of hitting a store manager in the face with a grocery bag, after he accused her of smashing his bread.
The Walmart cashier manager called Camden Police to report the Oct. 21 incident. The 23-year-old told the officer that she had told a couple that the coupon they were attempting to use at the store could not be accepted, according to the incident report. The woman said the coupon they had could only be used at Bi-Lo stores.
Frustrated by the coupon dispute, the couple asked the manager to remove the items from their cart. As she did, the man, whose identity is unknown, accused the manager of “smashing his bread,” the report stated.
The man then “snatched a bag and hit (the manager) in the face with the bag,” the incident report stated. The report does not state if the bag had grocery items in it.
After being struck in the face with the bag, the manager offered to get the man a new loaf of bread. When she gave it to him, he said, “good because I don’t want smashed bread,” according to the report.
The officer obtained two images from the store of the man accused of striking the manager. Video footage was not immediately available, the report stated.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
