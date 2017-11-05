SC senator jailed for DUI, wife also charged with lying to police

A South Carolina lawmaker – and chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee – is accused of lying to police after crashing into a car in the Lowcountry, allegedly while under the influence, according to authorities.
Sen. Paul Campbell, 71, of Goose Creek, was charged with DUI and providing false information to police, according to Charleston County jail records.
The Republican lawmaker rear-ended another vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near mile marker 204 in Berkeley County around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened in an area of congested traffic.
“During the course of the investigation, there was a discrepancy as to who was driving the at-fault vehicle at the time of the collision,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.
Troopers eventually determined that Campbell was driving the car, Collins said. After Campbell failed field sobriety tests, he was charged with DUI and providing false information to police.
Campbell provided a breath sample that yielded a .09 percent blood-alcohol content, Collins said. In South Carolina, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher.
Campbell’s wife Vicki, who was the passenger in the car, also was charged with providing false information to police, Collins said. She was released from the scene.
Campbell, who has represented Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties in the S.C. Senate since 2007, chairs the Senate Ethics Committee. He also is the executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
A judge set Campbell’s bond at $992, and he was released from jail late Sunday morning on personal recognizance, according to online court records.
After being released from jail, Campbell told Charleston news station WCIV that he was not driving drunk.
“Wait till it comes out in court,” he said while smiling to a reporter with the station. “But I wasn’t driving, OK?”
Providing false information to police is a misdemeanor that carries up to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine, under South Carolina law. First-time DUI offenders face a misdemeanor charge and a maximum 30-day jail sentence, as well as a fine and court costs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
