Suspects wanted for robbing 60-year-old woman at Columbia Walmart

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 3:40 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Three suspects are wanted for stealing a purse from a 60-year-old woman at an area Walmart Nov. 2.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the three suspects in connection with the purse snatching at the Forest Drive Walmart.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a man is accused of stealing the 60-year-old’s purse that she was carrying under her arm, according to the police.

The woman chased the suspect, but couldn’t catch him before he left the Columbia Walmart.

It’s believed that the male suspect got into a vehicle with two females in the parking lot and fled the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

