Shooting reported near USC Upstate; campus lockdown lifted

One person was shot during an incident near the University of South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.
The person who was shot was not a student and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Tammy E. Whaley, spokeswoman for USC Upstate.
The shooting forced the campus into lockdown for about an hour. The first post reporting shots fired was shared at 12:41 p.m.
The shooting took place at Campus Edge Apartments, which is at the edge of the campus near the library off North Pine Street.
A tweet from the university’s account described the shooter as wearing khaki pants and a gray “hoodie,” carrying an automatic weapon.
USC Upstate is on lockdown. All buildings are on lockdown. Shooting confirmed at Campus Edge Apartments. Suspect on foot near campus.— USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017
USC Upstate suspect is black male wearing khaki pants and grey hoodie carrying an automatic weapon.— USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017
USC Upstate says suspect is wearing grey hoodie. Neighbor here says he heard 4-5 shots, saw man run through his apartment breezeway. pic.twitter.com/qdWKNH7h1E— Daniel J. Gross (@DanieljGross) November 7, 2017
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments