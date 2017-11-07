USC Upstate
Crime & Courts

Shooting reported near USC Upstate; campus lockdown lifted

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 1:09 PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C.

One person was shot during an incident near the University of South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

The person who was shot was not a student and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Tammy E. Whaley, spokeswoman for USC Upstate.

The shooting forced the campus into lockdown for about an hour. The first post reporting shots fired was shared at 12:41 p.m.

The shooting took place at Campus Edge Apartments, which is at the edge of the campus near the library off North Pine Street.

A tweet from the university’s account described the shooter as wearing khaki pants and a gray “hoodie,” carrying an automatic weapon.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

