Crime & Courts

This man snatched a woman’s purse at Walmart in Columbia, police say

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 09:59 PM

A suspect wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a local Walmart has been identified.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 17-year-old Tony Tyrese Williams is accused of stealing a 60-year-old woman’s purse Nov. 2 at the Walmart on Forest Drive.

Police say the woman chased Williams but was unable to catch up.

It is believed he got into a vehicle with two females in the Walmart parking lot and fled the area, police said earlier this week.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

