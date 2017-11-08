This man snatched a woman’s purse at Walmart in Columbia, police say

A suspect wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a local Walmart has been identified.
According to the Columbia Police Department, 17-year-old Tony Tyrese Williams is accused of stealing a 60-year-old woman’s purse Nov. 2 at the Walmart on Forest Drive.
Police say the woman chased Williams but was unable to catch up.
It is believed he got into a vehicle with two females in the Walmart parking lot and fled the area, police said earlier this week.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
