Man shot 7 times, more than 30 rounds fired in ‘chaotic scene’ at Midlands nightclub

A man was shot seven times during an incident at a Kershaw County nightclub on Saturday, making it the second shooting in as many weeks at the same site.
The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life threatening. He told investigators he “didn’t see anything” and has been refusing to provide additional information, according to a news release by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place during the early morning hours of Saturday at Club Sauce at 790 Highway 1 in North Camden. Security guards at the “very chaotic scene” told deputies that the person shot had been rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, the release stated.
Cooperation with the investigation from witnesses was “very minimal,” according to the release. Video footage obtained from the body cameras worn by security guards “documented in excess of 30 round being fired by several individuals, including security guards.”
A person of interest has been identified in the Saturday shooting. The club was the site of a shooting on Nov. 11 as well, the release stated.
“We are looking very hard at Club Sauce on a number of issues that we have identified as being problematic,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Our deputies have responded to numerous calls at that club, and it is in jeopardy of being closed down. We will not tolerate these shootings, a problem compounded by the lack of cooperation by Club Sauce patrons.”
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
