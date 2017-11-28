More Videos

  Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Crime & Courts

Missing Midlands woman was last seen traveling with unidentified man

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 07:08 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Pelion woman.

Melanie Price Martin was reported missing Sunday, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department looking into her whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her leaving Lexington County.

Early Monday morning, Martin was seen in a car with an unidentified man at a Midlands convenience store, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department says it believes Martin and the unidentified man are traveling in the Southeast in a car similar to a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport with the South Carolina license plate reading “CAN 136.”

Anyone with information about Martin, or can identify the man she was seen with, is asked to call the Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

  Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

