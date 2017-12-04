Joseph Brown Jr., 35.
Joseph Brown Jr., 35. Richland County Sheriff’s Department
Joseph Brown Jr., 35. Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Crime & Courts

Midlands jail officer arrested, accused of hitting inmate

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 02:06 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A Richland County jail officer was arrested Monday on charges of striking an inmate.

Joseph Wilson Brown Jr., 35, is being held without bond at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center – the jail where he was employed – according to records. He is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Brown was arrested after Richland County Sheriff’s investigators received reports of an assault between a jail inmate and an officer, according to sheriff’s department news release. Investigators learned that Brown “assaulted the inmate after the two were involved in a verbal” argument.

Brown is accused of striking the inmate with his forearm on the neck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video