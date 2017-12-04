Midlands jail officer arrested, accused of hitting inmate

A Richland County jail officer was arrested Monday on charges of striking an inmate.
Joseph Wilson Brown Jr., 35, is being held without bond at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center – the jail where he was employed – according to records. He is facing charges of aggravated assault.
Brown was arrested after Richland County Sheriff’s investigators received reports of an assault between a jail inmate and an officer, according to sheriff’s department news release. Investigators learned that Brown “assaulted the inmate after the two were involved in a verbal” argument.
Brown is accused of striking the inmate with his forearm on the neck.
Never miss a local story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments